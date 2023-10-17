The Wellesley Police Department has been awarded $10,417 through the state’s Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which uses funds awarded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The annual program, which for fiscal year 2024 provides $5.4M for 186 Massachusetts towns and cities, funds traffic safety projects, including high visibility enforcement patrols, equipment to enhance road safety such as digital speed signs, pedestrian and bicyclist safety initiatives and public outreach campaigns. The funds support seatbelt enforcement as well as distracted driving and operating under the influence enforcement.

In Wellesley, the funding puts extra officers on the road during specified enforcement periods:

Winter Impaired Driving: Dec. 1 – 31, 2023

Distracted Driving: April 1 – 30, 2024

Click it or Ticket: May 1 – 31, 2024

June Speed – June 1– 30, 2024

July Speed – July 1-31, 2024

Summer Impaired Driving: Aug. 1 – Sept. 15, 2024

