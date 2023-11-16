Community Fund for Wellesley awards $110K in grants

The Community Fund for Wellesley marked its 15th anniversary by awarding $110,000 in grants to nonprofit and town government organizations that benefit residents through their support of arts, education, health, and more.

More than 60 people, including donors and award recipients, celebrated the occasion at an event held at Papa Razzi in Wellesley on Nov. 2.

This endowed fund of the Community Foundation for MetroWest has awarded grants worth more than $700,000 since it began.

Among this round of recipients was the Wellesley Recreation Department, which will use its $2,500 grant to plan and run a Winter Family Fun Night at the Warren Building.

Here’s the complete list of grant recipients:

Art Wellesley Village Table Wellesley Community Investors Wellesley A Better Chance (ABC) Jane Does Well Wellesley Conservation Land Trust Kiwanis Club of Wellesley Wellesley Council on Aging Minding Your Mind Wellesley Food Pantry OUT MetroWest Wellesley Health Department REACH Beyond Domestic Violence Wellesley Natural Resources Commission The Human Relations Service Wellesley Raiders Cheer The Julie Fund Wellesley Recreation Department The Wellesley Historical Society Wellesley Theatre Project Wellesley Celebrations Committee

Looking ahead, the Community Fund for Wellesley will offer a Spring 2024 grant program. Application information to come.

