Community Fund for Wellesley awards $110K in grants

The Community Fund for Wellesley marked its 15th anniversary by awarding $110,000 in grants to nonprofit and town government organizations that benefit residents through their support of arts, education, health, and more.

More than 60 people, including donors and award recipients, celebrated the occasion at an event held at Papa Razzi in Wellesley on Nov. 2.

This endowed fund of the Community Foundation for MetroWest has awarded grants worth more than $700,000 since it began.

Among this round of recipients was the Wellesley Recreation Department, which will use its $2,500 grant to plan and run a Winter Family Fun Night at the Warren Building.

Here’s the complete list of grant recipients:

Art WellesleyVillage Table Wellesley
Community InvestorsWellesley A Better Chance (ABC)
Jane Does Well Wellesley Conservation Land Trust
Kiwanis Club of WellesleyWellesley Council on Aging
Minding Your MindWellesley Food Pantry 
OUT MetroWestWellesley Health Department 
REACH Beyond Domestic ViolenceWellesley Natural Resources Commission 
The Human Relations ServiceWellesley Raiders Cheer 
The Julie FundWellesley Recreation Department 
The Wellesley Historical SocietyWellesley Theatre Project
Wellesley Celebrations Committee

Looking ahead, the Community Fund for Wellesley will offer a Spring 2024 grant program.  Application information to come.

Annie Newman of ArtWellesley; Cathann Johnson, a Community Fund supporter; Lisa Novakoff, Community Fund board member

 

Wendy Paul, Community Fund board member; Elizabeth Cohen of ArtWellesley; Jim Paul, Community Fund supporter

 

Wellesley Health Department’s Jhana Wallace and Lenny Izzo; Deborah Greenwood, Wellesley Council on Aging

