You can pop in to Wellesley’s Popovers restaurant starting July 15

Popovers at 16 Church St. in the Wellesley Square area is ready to open on Monday, July 15, at 7am. “We just finished our final Board of Health approval, and that was big,” Carl said.

When husband-and-wife team Carl Parisien and Morgan Schaffrath signed the lease last August to open in the former Cachet space, it was cause for celebration. Their dream was one step closer to coming true. Finally, after many additional steps from renovating to ordering equipment to passing inspections, the dream has come to life.

In all, getting to this point has been a three-year process, one that involved lots and lots of recipe testing in their home kitchen. “We came up with the idea to center our place around a popover. We bought a commercial- type oven, brought it home, installed it in our kitchen and just started working on popover recipes,” Carl explained.

Small business, small batches

Although popovers have only four ingredients (flour, milk, eggs, butter or oil, and salt), to develop a recipe that produced nice, big popovers with consistency took time. We are popover makers ourselves and can attest to the high-rising roll’s sometimes mercurial nature. Too much non-stick addition to the sides of the special high-sided popover pans, and the batter can’t get enough purchase to rise during the baking process. Not enough, and you can’t get the finished product out of the pan. Over blending the soupy batter doesn’t help. But pouring a lumpy mess into the tall, narrow cups won’t do, either. Popovers have got to be crisp and golden-brown on the exterior. And they must be moist on the inside, but not underbaked. Who knew something with only four ingredients could be so persnickety?

“We went down a long path to figure this out. We were so frustrated in trying to get a consistent popover. We made thousands of these things,” Carl said.

Now that the recipe is solid (and secret) they’re ready to make thousands more, and customers will hopefully be lining up for service at the 24-seat shop. Carl and Morgan use what they refer to as regular popover pans, and when we asked to see one, it looked just like ours at home. The difference is that their kitchen has six commercial-grade convection ovens allowing them to bake multiple batches.

The menu includes 15 popover signature sandwiches such as the Avocado Jack (warm popover, melted pepperjack cheese, air fried chicken, garlic herb spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado); the Blackened Shrimp and Pineapple Po’Boy (warm popover, baked blackened shrimp, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, crushed pineapple); and the Perfect Square (warm popover, melted American cheese, pesto, baked chicken, warm bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato). All popover sandwiches can also be made as wraps.

There are also breakfast items with egg options; oatmeal; and more. Savory stuffed croissants, bowls, cookies, waffle fries, mac and cheese, and over 10 salads (Roasted Potato Salad; Greek Orzo; Asian Sesame Noodle; Caesar Salad; and Greek) also are available.

A kids menu and coffee, tea, espresso, lattes, and soft drinks, rounds things out. Expect pricing to be in the $5-$15 range.

RESTAURANT: Popovers

ADDRESS: 16 Church St. in Wellesley Square

OPENING: Monday, July 15, 7am

HOURS: 7am – 4pm. Closed Mondays going forward (consider this a starting point—Carl and Morgan may tweak the hours)

HELP WANTED: There are openings for a couple prep chefs. Contact Popovers here.