Business Buzz: Color Me Nail Spa opens in Lower Falls; Wellesley’s Steward angle; Women’s pro hockey team practices here; Busy days ahead in Linden Square

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Color Me Nail Spa opens in Lower Falls

The long-vacant space at 9 Washington St., last occupied by Village Market in 2019, has a new tenant called Color Me Nail Spa.

Vivian Han says she took the leap into opening a shop for the first time along with business partner and best friend Olivia.

“We wanted to become independent women with our own business,” Han says. “It’s a little bit challenging but I think I will make it successful.”

Han’s a Newton resident who explains that she has lots of friend in Wellesley and heard residents would be nice customers.

Wellesley has no shortage of salons—in fact a salon called Unique Nail & Spa just opened on Linden Street at the other end of town—but Han says her team is doing its best to differentiate its offerings.

“For our salon, first of all, our disinfection is very rigorous, we use dental disinfection equipment, in order to better protect the health of each guest,” Han says. “Our environment is very comfortable and clean.”

The salon is open 7 days a week and is offering discounts on services as part of its grand opening. Color Me provides a wide variety of manicure and pedicure services, including for kids.

Wellesley’s Steward angle

The sports complex on Rte. 9 made a big splash in 2019 when revealing its official name as the Boston Sports Institute, a Steward Family Facility.

Now having Steward in its name, in light of the ongoing drama regarding Steward Health Care’s financial woes, raises obvious questions.

I asked Brian DeVellis, president of the EDGE Sports outfit that runs the Sports Institute, about whether Steward’s issues might have any impact on the local facility, which includes a pool, skating rinks, and physical therapy/conditioning practice.

“We have no indication from [Steward Medical Group] or our tenant, Boston Sports Performance Group, that we will be nothing but status quo moving forward,” he said.

Women’s pro hockey team practicing here

Speaking of the Boston Sports Institute, Boston’s entry in the new Professional Women’s Hockey League calls the Wellesley complex home for its its on- and off-ice training.

The team’s games are played at the Tsongas Center in Lowell during the league’s initial season.

Busy days ahead in Linden Square

Among the special events taking place in Linden Square this coming weekend:

YogaSix Wellesley: Flow & Restore for a Cause (Sunday, March 3 from noon to 1pm)

Join teacher Coren as she leads everyone through gentle sequences, movement through guided stretches and ending with a restful restore.

Beginners are welcome. Call 781.516.8519 to reserve your spot.

Code Ninjas Wellesley: Summer Camp Open House (Sunday, March 3 from 11am to 2pm)

Code Ninjas in Wellesley will preview 12 summer camp programs. Enter to win prizes, experience STEM activities, grab a cupcake, and more.

Music-based Summer Camp Registration open at Bach to Rock

Choose from a variety of camps for kids ages 4+. The youngest camp, Rock City, helps students learn about music around the world through play, stories, and instrument exploration. The older camps, Rock Band (instrumental) and Glee Club (vocal), help students form a band, rehearse songs, record in the studio, and perform at the end of the week. Find a summer program that will appeal to your budding performer. Call 781-943-3944 for more information.

