Wellesley Business Buzz: Nailing it on Linden Street; Coffee Connect at Linden Square; It’s all in the Details, Etc.

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Nailing it on Linden Street

We’ve pretty much run out of ways to introduce new nail salons in Wellesley, other than to wish Unique Nail & Spa the best of luck opening its business at 139R Linden St., the former location of home decor and paint stores back behind the Eugenio Hair Salon.

It certainly will help to be unique in light of the many other salons in the area. This business looks to renovate the building to house 10 pedicure and manicure stations, per documents filed with the town.

Meanwhile, I’ll likely be sticking with our nail salon, aka, the drawer in our house filled with clippers, markers, and other stuff.

Save the date: Coffee Connect in Linden Square on Aug. 29

The Charles River Regional Chamber will host a Coffee Connect event at the Linden Square Courtyard on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 8:30am-9:30am.

It’s free, and open to both chamber members and those interested in learning more about the outfit.

Preregistration is requested

It’s all in the Details, Etc.

