Sneak peek—brand-new Hunnewell Elementary School opens Monday

The grand opening of Hunnewell Elementary School marks a momentous occasion for Wellesley as the town continues to replace its aging educational facilities with new buildings. The original school on Cameron Street, built in 1938, was razed in June 2022 to make way for the brand-new $55 million, 76,500 sq. ft., building, which will have 18 classrooms (with capacity for a 19th). We took a tour and were wowed by the modern design, spacious classrooms, and cutting-edge technology. But the quiet was eerie, the tidiness aggressive. That all changes on Monday, Feb. 26, when the school gets christened with kids and all that comes with them. The school looks ready to absorb plenty of energy and chaos as this new chapter unfolds in the town’s education of future generations.

Join us on a tour:

Some interesting facts