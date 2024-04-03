Feeling some benefits envy at Wellesley Employee Benefits/Safety/Wellness Fair

As a self-employed couple, Mr. & Mrs. Swellesley no longer get the benefits and other perks of working a corporate or government job, but I got to see how the other half lived for a while today during the Wellesley Employee Benefits/Safety/Wellness Fair. I was there co-hosting a table shared by the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission and Wellesley Trails Committee (I’m on the committee).

A steady stream of town employees cycled through the Wellesley High School Cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, learning about finance options from local banks, testing their eye sight at the Wellesley Centennial Lions Club table, and getting chair massages at the table next to ours. And of course, attendees were snagging swag from water bottles to squishy mini-footballs to T-shirts. Raffle tickets were collected from tables and attendees entered to win fabulous prizes.

We were giving away trail maps and wildflower seed packets at our table, where visitors shared stories of their favorite trails in town, and swore to try different ones from those they always trek.

Plenty of town “celebrities” were on hand, including Annual Town Meeting breakout star Dave Cohen, who leads the Department of Public Works, as well as Library Director Jamie Jurgensen, Athletic Director John Brown, and new HR Director Dolores Hamilton.

If you want to get in on some of this action next time around, note that Wellesley has job openings in a number of fields.

