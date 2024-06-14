Page Waterman to move to South Natick after over 100 years in Wellesley

Page Waterman Gallery owner Sturdy Waterman is framing his business’ upcoming out-of-town move in a positive light. “It’s sad that we’re leaving Wellesley,” the art historian and conservationist says, “but we found this new space” at 57 Eliot St. in South Natick, a 2-mile straight shot from the gallery’s current 592A Washington St. location.

Don’t know where 592A Washington St. is? You’re not alone. Although Page Waterman has for six years been tucked behind 592 Washington St. (that big house with the massive shade tree out front, currently home to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, across from Smith and Wollensky), the shop gets virtually no foot traffic. During the 40 years he did business in Church Square, passersby would pop in daily, attracted by the storefront with its big display windows. “A lot of people have mentioned ‘we miss your store windows,'” Sturdy said.

Established in 1917 by Sue Page as a photography and framing studio, the Gallery was acquired in 1979 by Sturdy Waterman. Countless Wellesley families have entrusted the Page Waterman team with helping them select fine art for their home, restore old paintings, and frame everything from humble, sentimental pieces to museum-quality works.

Page Waterman’s new South Natick spot, formerly a real estate agency, is across the street from the Charles River and the beautiful South Natick dam, and offers great light, large front windows for displays, and hight visibility. Thousands of car pass on route 16 in either direction, and the Charles River Coffee House, Renee’s Kitchen, and the Bacon Free Library are neighbors.

Renovations on the South Natick space are happening now, and Sturdy expects to open right after Labor Day.

Since Page Waterman is moving, they’re trying to lighten the load. Bid on beautiful art during their Silent Art Auction through June 19.

So what’s happening to the large parcel?

The talk around town is that the current site, a 5-minute walk from the Wellesley Square commuter rail, is expected to be redeveloped as multi family housing. The approximately 0.8-acres parcel includes 592 Washington St.; 592A Washington St.; as well as the parking lot.

In addition to housing being built there, possible scenarios we’ve heard is that 592 Washington St., which has been leased out since 2010, will not be torn down, and the shade tree will also remain. Planning is still in early stages. We’ve reached out to the developers that have been working with the Waterman family and will add more information as it becomes available.

The Page Waterman building (592A Washington St.) was built in 1904 by Charles Norton Taylor, who that same year established Wellesley National Bank, the town’s first bank. His family lived in the building for a time.

The Waterman family has owned the 592 and 592A properties since 1954.