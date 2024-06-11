Wellesley puts outdoor watering restrictions in place while it replaces PFAS filters

The Wellesley Department of Public works has issued a mandatory restriction on outdoor watering for residents and businesses effective June 11. The ban will apply on alternating days based on your street address.

The State of Water Supply Conservation Declaration is the result of the town shutting down its main water treatment plant at Morses Pond while it replaces (for the first time) filter media used to block PFAS chemicals from getting into the drinking water. PFAS (aka, “forever chemicals”) has been measured at non-detect levels at that treatment plant. The town estimates the filter replacement process will take 1 to 3 weeks.

The restriction is needed to ensure the town has enough water to protect the health and safety of residents, including having enough water to fight fires. The concern is that sources other than the Morses Pond plant wouldn’t be able to meet peek demand without the restrictions.

The Board of Public Works discussed the restriction at its June 10 meeting (see Wellesley Media recording). Among the issues addressed was whether the next time around, filter swap-outs could be done at a period of lower water demand.

The town is banning outdoor watering between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and has made a request to reduce the amount of outdoor watering time by 20%.

Seemingly endless rain last year made restrictions unnecessary, though in past years times of drought have resulted in outdoor water usage bans.

The rules for now:

Nonessential outdoor water use is allowed at odd numbered addresses on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and at even numbered addresses on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. No nonessential outdoor watering on Mondays.

Nonessential outdoor watering hours are restricted to before 9 a.m. and after 5p.m.

Essential uses of water include health and safety reasons, irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings, agricultural operations, irrigation of lawns, gardens, etc., via a hand-held hose.

Nonessential uses include irrigation of lawns via sprinklers and automatic systems, washing vehicles except for commercial car washes or operator safety, and washing exterior building surfaces, driveways, etc., except apply surface treatments like paint or pavement.