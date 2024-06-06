Wellesley’s Upham Elementary School starts its “Farewell Tour”

Upham Elementary School held a community celebration on Thursday afternoon featuring entertainment and refreshments for all comers. The school community, alumni and others showed up for the big farewell.

Upham is closing as part of a district-wide consolidation plan, with initial uses for the building being a voting location and swing space for upcoming Warren Building renovations. The School Committee’s plans are to retain ownership of the building and the property until such a time that the town’s elementary school enrollment increases to the point when a 7-elementary school model is once again needed.

But enough about such details. On to the fun part of the day…

A long farewell

There’s still time to say goodbye.

Monday, June 10 at Hardy

Hardy Lights Out Event! From 6-7:30 p.m. come say goodbye to the Hardy school building. Alumni and community members are invited to visit the 100-year-old school before it is demolished.

Wednesday, June 12 at Upham

Alumni and community members are invited to visit the Upham school building for “One Last Walk” before the building closes. Self guided-tours will be available from 4-7pm.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com