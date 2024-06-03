Young Wellesley artists recognized with 2024 Scholastic Art Awards

Congratulations to the dozens of Wellesley students, and their teachers, who have been recognized as among the most artistic in Massachusetts through the annual National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Art awards come in categories such as photography, jewelry and drawing, and writing.

Those winning Gold Keys will be eligible for national awards to be determined later in the year. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships.

Wellesley High School, Gold Key winners: Evelyn Harris, Caroline Kenny, Daniel Park, Kate Taplin, Rachel Voci (2), Luke Wozny.

WHS Silver Keys: Grady Brown, Ellery Franceschini, Tristan Gardner, Evelyn Harris, Caroline Kenny (2), Alexandra Vella, Isabella Wang, Erin Yu, Joanne Zhang.

WHS Honorable Mention: Lucy Biddlecom, Grady Brown, Eliza Chapman (2), Ellery Franceschini, Grace Hill, Darren Jimenez, Jennna Kelly, Ren Martinian, Katherine Ng, Daniel Park, Bridget Reidy, Taryn Reohr, Lucy Rodriguez, Erin Yu.

DANA HALL STUDENTS

Wellesley resident and Dana Hall School student Laura Zhao was awarded a Gold Key in Painting. Her work, titled “The Great Unraveling,” is pictured below.

Other Dana Hall Gold Key winners are: Angel Fu, Drawing & Illustration; Ella Kang, Photography (2), Luina Qiao, Jewelry; Yudi Wang, Mixed Media.

Silver Key winners

Wellesley residents and Dana Hall students awarded Silver Keys are Grace Wang, Digital Art and Zhao, Photography.

Other Dana Hall Silver Key winners are: Fu, Drawing & Illustration; Kang, Mixed Media; Qiao, Jewelry (2); and Sissi Wang, Photography.

Honorable Mention

Wellesley residents and Dana Hall students who achieved Honorable Mention are Kayoon Lee, Painting and G. Wang, Drawing & Illustration.

Other Dana Hall students who took Honorable Mentions are Sophia Huang, Mixed Media; Kang, Photography, and Sculpture; Amy Miao Drawing & Illustration; and Jordan Nichols, Photography.



Dana Hall, Writing Awards

Gold Key

Jennifer Ding ’26, Personal Essay & Memoir, “Because it’s Precious”

Caitlin Kuang ’24, Poetry, “to the progeny we cannot sever”

Kuang, Critical Essay, “The Silent Woman”

Silver Key

Nia Cao ’27, Poetry, “An American Welcome”

Kuang, Flash Fiction, “Inherited Tragedies”

Penny Wei ’27, Short Story, “Remnants of Ba-ba”

Honorable Mention

Cao, Poetry, “Legacy”

Cao, Poetry, “Pawn in the Game”

Micheline Reid ’26, Poetry, “The Military Post Office”