Toy store Henry Bear’s Park coming to Wellesley

Henry Bear’s Park, a toy store with 9 locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is readying to add Wellesley to that list.

A sign in the window at 572 Washington St., former location of Hedi’s Furniture, promotes the retailer’s planned arrival this fall.

Henry Bear’s Park started in 1976, and the business touts its defense of playtime: “For over 45 years, we have been committed to providing high-quality, developmentally appropriate toys and games that inspire creativity, imagination and exploration in people of all ages.”

Other Henry Bear’s Park stores are in Arlington, Brookline, Cambridge, Charlestown, Dedham, Ipswich, Newburyport, Newton, and Providence. Toys featured on its website include Nerf lawn darts and make-your-own dragonfly wind spinner.

Wellesley Square already boasts the Wellesley Toy Shop. Another toy store, Magic Beans, closed its doors in Linden Square after the last holiday season after 19 years in town.

Know of businesses coming or going? Don’t keep it to yourself: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com