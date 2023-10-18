Magic Beans closing after 19 magical years in Wellesley

When it comes to buying baby gear cute is important, but safety is essential. Magic Beans in Wellesley for the past 19 years has outfitted the most important children in the world—yours—with those two priorities in mind. But after supplying families with everything from toys to cribs to strollers, storeowners Eli and Sheri Gurock have let customers know the time has come for them to close down the business, including their retail store in Linden Square.

In a letter to customers Eli said, “The lease at our retail store is about to expire, and we had an important decision to make: renew for another five years, or transition to a new chapter. So after almost twenty years, I’m sad to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close Magic Beans.”

Eli and Sheri started the company in 2004, when their two older children (now college students) were babies. The couple who has made caretaking a cornerstone of their business model continues to nurture. They want to make sure their hardworking employees transition to a bright future. “We’re focusing our attention right now on making sure our amazing team all land on their feet. They are hardworking, smart, dedicated humans and have worked tirelessly to offer you extraordinary service,” Eli said.

Magic Beans will be open through the holiday season with new toys and games stocked on the shelves. The Gurocks hope their customers will come by and shop with them a few more times before they go. Remember to locate your gift cards, and use up your Moola rewards points.

