Wellesley police log: Rideshare driver just doing his job; menacing pitchfork; wild mailbox theft; $46K & $450K scams; umbrella incident

Wellesley Police log for May & June, 2024:

On May 31, 2024 at 6:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 888 Worcester Street for a male party who had attempted to gain access to a residence nearby. The reporting party stated he observed a male party attempting to make entrance into his residence on his security cameras. The male party matching the description observed on the security footage was located nearby. He denied trying to make entry into the house. He had been observed on the security footage opening a side door and entering the residence. Nothing was taken from the residence. The male party was identified. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to the Dedham House of Correction.

On June 3, 2024 at 3:39 officers from the Wellesley Police Department served an arrest warrant issued by Dedham District Court for B & E, Nighttime for a Felony, Larceny from a Building, Wanton Destruction of Property under $1,200 and Breaking into a Depository and a warrant issued by Framingham District Court for Larceny from a Person. The suspect was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and held without bail.

On June 20, 2024 at 2:06 a.m. officers checked on a vehicle that was parked on Washington Street. The officer had driven past the vehicle approximately an hour prior and observed a male party in the driver’s seat. The male party initially appeared to be sleeping in his motor vehicle and the officer attempted to make contact to check on his wellbeing. The officer knocked on the window for about 30 seconds before the male party awoke and began trying to drive the vehicle forward. The officer opened the driver’s side door and instructed the male party to put the vehicle in park. The male party complied. The male party was identified and he appeared to be intoxicated, did not know where he was and had difficulty answering the officer’s questions. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he could safely operate a motor vehicle and he was unable to successfully complete those tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

It’s a crime not to support your local news source

On June 23, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. an officer was on patrol on Worcester Street near Rockland Street when he observed the driver of an SUV texting while driving. He queried the vehicle’s registration which showed there was an active warrant issued by the Waltham District Court for Shoplifting for the owner. The officer stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street near Dearborn and identified the operator as the registered owner. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2024 at 3:33 p.m. a male reporting party requested to speak to an officer regarding cash being stolen from his wallet while he was shopping. The reporting party stated while he was attempting to pay for his groceries at Whole Foods the self-checkout register his credit card was declined and the store associate advised him he would need to pay at the customer service desk. The reporting party inadvertently left his wallet at the self-checkout register and when he returned to retrieve it he learned an unknown male party had claimed it from a store employee. The wallet was later found in the parking lot area by the carriage return but was missing approximately $130 to $140 in cash. The incident is under investigation.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Street near Worcester Street for a report of a male party in a vehicle attempting to get a teenage boy into his vehicle. While responding the officers were advised the incident had occurred approximately 15 minutes prior to be reporting and the reporting party had a description of the vehicle and the license plate. Officers were able to locate the male party and speak with him. They learned he was a ride share driver and mistook the teenage boy for another teenage boy who had arranged for the ride. The officers updated the reporting party and asked if they knew an individual with the name the rideshare driver provided and they did. The officer contacted that individual and he confirmed that he had requested the ride and was safely transported home.

On May 14, 2024 at 6:13 p.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party who had fallen victim to a scam and as a result had lost $46,000. The reporting party had been contacted through the social media platform “WhatsApp” by an unknown individual posing as a friend on April 30, 2024. The unknown individual requested that the reporting party transfer $46,000 to a specific bank account and indicated they needed the transfer to originate in the United States while they were out of the country and they would reimburse the reporting party right away. The reporting party made the transfer and later became suspicious and noted the friend’s name was misspelled so they contacted the friend and learned that the request had not bee made by them. The reporting party contacted their financial institution the following day and requested they freeze the transaction as it was still showing as pending online. The bank indicated the transfer of funds had already occurred, but they would contact the receiving bank. The incident is under investigation.

On May 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. an officer spoke with a reporting party who stated approximately a year ago he became acquainted with a male party who wished to become business partners. Over the course of a year the male party convinced the reporting party to make several payments totaling $450,000 and was promised at least a four times return on the investment. In April the reporting party started to suspect he had fallen victim to a scam as he had not received any return on his investment. He told the male party that he no longer wished to be business partners and would like his money returned to him. The male party advised him the money was tied up in investments and could not be returned. The reporting party resides in Revere and has family in Wellesley and reported the incident in Wellesley due to concerns about the male party targeting his family in Wellesley for further scams.

On May 18, 2024 at 6:18 p.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party who stated he had been threatened with another individual with a fork. He stated he had stopped by his parents’ apartment in Wellesley and another resident in the building threatened him with a small pitchfork. He stated he was calling his parents’ names to try to get their attention as they do not always hear the door buzzer. He stated the male party called him a “moron” and he responded “what are you going to do about it” at which point the male party grabbed the pitchfork and threatened him with it. The officer made multiple attempts to speak to the male party by visiting the residence and contacting him via phone and was unsuccessful. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

On May 20, 2024 at 4:13 a.m. an officer was watching a mailbox located at 1 Grove Street due to numerous thefts from the mailbox during overnight hours. He observed a male party break into the mailbox and dump the contents into the rear driver’s side window of a white sedan. The officer approached with his emergency lights and the male party got in the vehicle and immediately fled. The officer followed the vehicle attempting to stop it. The officer followed the vehicle down Grove Street to Benvenue and onto Grove at which time the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. He observed the driver and a passenger exit the vehicle and flee on foot on Brook Street towards Great Plain Avenue. Officers from Wellesley, Needham and Babson College began searching the area for the two suspects. A drone was deployed to attempt to locate the suspects in the wooded area and a K-9 from the Massachusetts State Police assisted with a ground search. The two suspects were not located and the incident is under investigation.

On May 22, 2024 at 12:39 an officer spoke to a reporting party who stated she had purchased a large umbrella for the picnic table outside the apartment building and had placed it at the picnic table on May 21 st . She stated on the morning of May 22nd she noticed the umbrella was sagging on one side and that a metal arm inside the umbrella was broken. She believed that another resident intentionally damaged the umbrella as there was no significant wind at the time.

On May 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of Fuller Brook Road for a report of two male parties soliciting. The officer located the parties and requested their permits to solicit. They did not have permits to solicit and the officer explained the town by-law regarding soliciting. They contacted their supervisor and advised him that they could not solicit in Wellesley without a permit. They agreed to stop soliciting while they awaited their ride.

On May 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. an officer was dispatched to neighbor dispute. The reporting party stated that she hired a moving company to remove some furniture from her residence and when they arrived at the residence a neighbor began filming them and asked where they were going to park their truck. The officer noted that the moving company was parked in the reporting party’s driveway. The officer then spoke to the neighbor who stated she did not want vehicles to park on her side of the street, on the sidewalk in front of her house or block her driveway. She was advised that the street was a public way and vehicle could park legally.