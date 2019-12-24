How Wellesley voters can cast an absentee ballot in 2020

From the Wellesley Town Clerk’s office:

The Town Clerk’s office will begin accepting absentee ballot applications on January 1, 2020.

Residents, including college students, who are registered to vote in Wellesley but will be away during the 2020 elections should request an absentee ballot and make your vote count.

Stop by the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall to pick up an application. If you aren’t yet registered to vote, you may register at the same time.

Or download the online absentee ballot application, fill it out and mail it to Town Clerk, Town of Wellesley, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482.

Regular office hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please note: the Clerk’s office will close at noon on December 24 and December 31 and be closed all day on December 25 and January 1.

Election events scheduled in 2020 include:

Presidential Primary on March 3, 2020

Local Town of Wellesley Election on March 17, 2020

Massachusetts Primary Election on September 1, 2020

Presidential Election on November 3, 2020