On the move: Catherine Mirick leaving Wellesley School Committee at end of May

School Committee member Catherine Mirick announced on Tuesday during the group’s meeting that she will be moving out of town soon, so will be stepping down from the committee at the end of May.

Describing the “bittersweet news,” Mirick said her husband has been offered a great new job opportunity, but that this will require the family to move out of town.

Mirick was elected to the School Committee in 2020 and again in 2023, and has also been active in town over the years as a PTO leader, Town Meeting Member, scout volunteer, and more. She’s also the parent of 2019 and 2022 Wellesley High School graduates.

Mirick’s inspiration to run for School Committee had to do in part with the need for new elementary schools. “I felt like we had been talking about new elementary schools in Wellesley for many years and we needed to go ahead and get to building some new elementary schools,” she said at the School Committee meeting on April 23 (see Wellesley Media recording about 10 minutes into the Wellesley Media recording).

With the new Hunnewell Elementary School now open and the Hardy Elementary School not far behind, the community is now benefiting from the leadership of Mirick and others on these projects.

It remains to be seen exactly how the School Committee and Select Board will go about replacing Mirick, but there is an allowance to appoint someone to the slot. School Committee Chair Craig Mack said more details on that will be forthcoming, and to look for Mirick and other current/former School Committee members to be honored at the Annual Veterans Parade during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend in May.

The School Committee position vacated by Mirick will be open for election in March.

