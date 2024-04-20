Wellesley sports news: Kicking around for soccer head coaches; No night games until everything is really ready; Track & Field scenes; Palli into lacrosse

The latest Wellesley High sports news:

High school kicking around for boys, girls soccer head coaches

Wellesley High School is seeking both boys and girls head soccer coaches for the fall season, with the jobs described as part-time and payment via a stipend.

Previous boys coach Chris DiCecca, familiar to those in town as well through his Wellesley United Soccer Club work, earlier this year was named the boys’ soccer coach at Weston High School. DiCecca became the Wellesley coach in 2019.

Steve Bailen had been the Wellesley High girls’ coach.

No night games until everything is really ready

During the April 12 Wellesley Playing Field Task Force meeting, town and school officials discussed the status of the lights at the Hunnewell track & field, where all four light poles are now up. There has been some disruption for track & field events due to the placement of equipment and fencing off near the home stands, but the Department of Public Works, School Department, and construction contractor have been working to resolve that.

Some on the task force would like to see some practices and games under the lights this spring, in part to prep for a heavier schedule come fall. As to whether practices or games might happen under the lights this spring, Athletic Director John Brown weighed in.

“The last thing we want to do is play a night game in the spring that’s going to screw up potential games in the future,” he said. “If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right.” After some 20 years of talking about lights on the field, Brown said a cautious approach needs to be taken now that things are so close. This includes making sure the lights actually work, and that lighting around the field and in parking lots will allow people to safely leave the venue.

No night games or practices are scheduled just yet, but there’s enough flexibility to do so, assuming athletic directors from opposing teams agree for games to be switched from day to night.

See something? Send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Track & Field scenes

The Wellesley High Raiders outdoor track and field teams both topped Framingham High in early season away meets: The boys won by a lopsided 99-37 score, while the girls were victorious by a convincing 80-56 total.

Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing photos from the action on April 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellesley Report (Wellesley) (@theswellesleyreport)

Palli crosses over to lacrosse

A nice piece in the Boston Globe on Wellesley High’s Ben Palli, a member of the Raiders’ basketball team who has quickly picked up the game of lacrosse as well and has become a key contributor for the Wellesley lax team.