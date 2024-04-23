Wellesley Sustainability Roundup: free tree saplings; join Girl Scouts in nature challenge; Natick Earth Day has 30 events; Simons Park grand opening; test drive an EV

Free tree saplings—April 23 & 24

Wellesley resident Jack Kenney has coordinated a free tree sapling distribution event in partnership with the Natural Resources Commission to celebrate Earth Week. Residents can pick up free saplings on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 (while supplies last), 10am-2pm for both days, at Wellesley’s temporary Town Hall location, 888 Worcester St. 400 donated trees will be available .

This is the second annual tree sapling distribution event Jack has held in Wellesley. Last year his team donated 300 tree saplings for local families to plant on their private properties. Jack, a senior at the University of Vermont, says, “Being able to give back to the community where I grew up, went to school, and ultimately now operate our business has given me a such a deep sense of gratitude. Involving local residents and especially young kids in environmental education and project initiates like this helps grow awareness, community, and curiosity around the necessity of environmental activism and imperfect sustainability.”

The tree distribution event is made possible through the donation of the team from Holiday Haulaways. The local company founded in 2019, delivers, install, and recycle Christmas trees in environmentally innovative ways. His team turns the trees into mulch, woodchips for trail restoration, and feed for farm animals of local farms like goats. For each Christmas tree Holiday Haulaways recycles they plant at least one tree in the communities they work in.

Questions: Jack Kenney, 617-777-4150, jack@holidayhaulaways.com

Help Girl Scouts go for silver—April 27 & 28

Wellesley Girl Scouts troop 73505 are earning their Silver Award by coordinating a local event for the global City Nature Challenge. Join the Scouts on April 27 and April 28 (rain or shine) to document the biodiversity of Wellesley. The data collected becomes part of a citizen science project documenting the biodiversity across the globe. All ages are welcome. Registration is recommended. Walk-ins are welcome.

How to participate

Register here

Make a nature observation at one of four Wellesley locations

Take a clear photo

Upload the photo to the free i Naturalist app.

Event locations

Simons Park Pollinator Garden, Saturday, April 27, 10:30am-12:00pm, PARK at Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

Longfellow Pond Trail, Saturday, April 27, 1pm-2:30pm, PARK at 204 Oakland St. Wellesley

North 40 Vernal Pool, Sunday, April 28, 10:30am – 12:00pm, PARK at the top of Turner Road off of Weston Road in Wellesley

Brook Path, park between Cameron and Brook Streets in Wellesley, Sunday, April 28, 1pm-2:30 pm Beyond wellesley: Earth Day all around Natick—April 27 & 28 You are invited to Natick’s Earth Day festivities, April 27-28. More than 30 events all over town have been organized by residents, families, community groups, and local organizations. Get outside, interact, learn, and do something good for the Earth and its living things. Simons Park grand opening—May 1 Celebrate May Day, marking the halfway point between the spring equinox and summer solstice by joining the NRC and WFL at the Simons Park grand opening celebration on Wednesday, May 1, 5pm-6:30pm, at the Wellesley Free Library. Landscape Designer Evan Abramson will have a presentation outlining this 10k sq. ft. lawn conversion project, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and garden tour. Light snacks will be provided.