Wellesley residents and businesses, armed with chalk, paint, markers and plain old pen and paper, have added a bit of color and optimism all over town.

“On a walk along Crest Rd today a young artist made the day much brighter with messages of love, good cheer and ‘Boo Covid!” wrote Sue Meeker, who shared these photos above.



