Wellesley Multicultural Festival looking for exhibitors

Help make the 2020 Wellesley Multicultural Festival on April 3rd a huge success by signing up to share your cultural experience. Conduct a workshop, organize a performance, present a poster exhibit and/or contribute a cultural food item. All cultures are welcome. Exhibit set-up will start at 5pm on the day of the festival, and the festival will run 6pm – 9pm.

Guidelines for contributions:

Workshops run for 30 minutes and are delivered once with groups of 15 students per session. There are 20 sign-up slots available—first come, first serve. Workshops typically include arts and crafts.

Performances are typically between 3 and 10 minutes and may include music, dance, acting or other performance art.

Poster exhibits typically include a poster and cultural items. Poster exhibits will run 6pm – 7:30pm.

Food can either be dropped off or you can stay and distribute it in conjunction with an exhibit or separately. Please specify this in your sign up form.

Reimbursements of up to $60 per contribution are available. Please remember to save all receipts.

MORE: The 2020 Wellesley Multicultural Festivalevent is sponsored by World of Wellesley and is organized in partnership with PAWS, Hardy, Hunnewell, Schofield, Sprague, Fiske, Bates and Upham elementary schools and Wellesley Middle and High Schools .