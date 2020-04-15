Community Fund for Wellesley creates COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Community Fund for Wellesley has partnered with the Wellesley Board of Selectmen in creating the ‘Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund’ to support the urgent and evolving needs in our Wellesley community. Funds raised will be granted on a rapid and rolling basis to non-profit organizations providing critical services and support to our Wellesley community. We encourage Wellesley residents and our business community to join together in support of this effort. We are grateful for all donations, large and small.

For inquiries, please send us an email.