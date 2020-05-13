Wellesley Advisory Committee clears things up

With much empathy, as 1 of those people who can’t tell 1 day from another anymore, I bring you the Wellesley Advisory Committee‘s update on Town Meeting:

To the Citizens of the Town of Wellesley:

I am writing on behalf of the Advisory Committee to apologize for any confusion created by Advisory’s previous letter dated April 24th, 2020. Advisory is required to issue a letter to all Town citizens in advance of an Annual Town Meeting and therefore issued the previous letter in anticipation of the scheduled May 27th Annual Town Meeting date. Unfortunately, that letter was distributed prematurely, and Advisory has been informed that the Town Moderator will issue a 3rd postponement declaration of Annual and Special Town Meeting to late June once within the permissible 30-day time window.

This letter also erroneously stated that the Advisory Report was currently posted on the Town website. Due to the continually changing environment, the Advisory Report is under revision and will be available online at a later date in advance of the Annual Town Meeting.

The Town Moderator will make a declaration that will follow the Governor’s expected May 18th COVID-19 advisory and the State Legislature’s disposition on pending legislation involving representative town meetings.

Please note that the exact date, location, length and scope of Annual and Special Town Meeting will be subject to COVID-19 public health considerations and the timing of Annual and Special Town Meeting in relation to the end of the Town’s fiscal year.

Sincerely,

Todd Cook, Chair

Advisory Committee