Get COVID-19 insights from Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh

A group of Wellesley women has organized a fundraiser for Boston Medical Hospital’s COVID-19 relief efforts featuring an online presentation by BMC leader Kate Walsh as well as a Q&A.

The virtual fundraiser, a spinoff of the annual Lunch with Kate event that takes place at Wellesley Country Club, takes place on Tuesday, June 9 from 8-9am. You can RSVP to attend the event for free, though a suggested minimum $250 donation to support BMC’s efforts would be appreciated.

BMC, as Boston’s safety net hospital, has been on the front lines of the health crisis. It serves the area’s neediest population, which has been disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

The event will give attendees a chance to hear the latest from Walsh, who spoke at the annual luncheon on March 5 just before the Massachusetts State of Emergency was declared.