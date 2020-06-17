Kidville Wellesley, one of the happiest places in town, closing at end of June

Wellesley Kidville, the self-described “happy place” for your family, has announced it will be closing at the end of June. The uncertainty brought about by the health crisis has made it too difficult to continue operating.

The all-in-one gathering place for kids has served as a pre-school, camp, art/music/dance studio, playground, salon, and birthday party center since it opened 7 years ago.

In its note to families about the closing, the Kidville crew wrote: “We will always cherish the countless memories and friends we have made throughout the years. From our yearly Baby’s First Valentine’s, KVU Graduation, July Jubilation, Halloween Bash, Holiday Stroll, Rockin’ Railroad concerts, to all the events we have had with local parent groups; we have loved seeing and engaging with your children in these special moments & milestones.”

Kidville was forced to close its physical presence in March as the COVID-19 crisis emerged, but deftly transitioned to virtual classes and even birthday parties. Kidville’s space has stood out among Wellesley Square’s buildings with its bursts of orange, flower boxes and window paint at the corner of Central and Abbott Streets.

As for Tai, “I plan on taking some time to spend with my family and enjoy the summer here in town. I will have more time to reflect on my next adventures during that time!”

We personally want to thank Cathy and her staff, who we’ve actually gotten to know much better in recent months during weekly Wellesley Square Live online conference calls. Kidville was one of Swellesley’s earliest advertising supporters, doing so year-round and sticking by us until the end. We appreciate the support so much.

While times have been tough for local businesses in recent months, Kidville exemplified operating with grace (and Gracie!). Even when it was closed, its staff put together goodie bags for families to pick up and have fun with while stuck at home.

Sadly, Kidville will start its liquidation sale on Thursday. You can view items that will be available on the Kidville Facebook page . Kidville will open on Thursday & Friday by appointment only, then on Saturday it will be open to the public from 10am-2pm. To schedule an appointment, please email [email protected]

