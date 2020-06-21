Wellesley before & after via new aerial mapping tool

The Massachusetts Bureau of Geographic Information (MassGIS) has released a tool dubbed Massachusetts Before & After that lets you view from above how the landscape looked in the 1990s vs. in 2019.

Check out locations in Wellesley to view dramatic before-and-after scenarios based on aerial photography that is geographically referenced to the town (orthophotography). Skying over parts of town like the Woodlands area off of Turner Road, for example, might just reveal the replacement of a small home or two with much larger ones.

I typed Linden Square into the search bar and could view where Roche Bros. stands now vs. back in the 1990s, before it moved across the street in 2008. The online tool features a slider that lets you roll over the before or after images to see what was there after or before.

More: