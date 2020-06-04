Wellesley coming up with ways to stay cool

With temperatures already hitting the 80’s, Wellesley is attempting to help residents stay cool despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s best efforts to spoil typical spring and summer activities.

While the town has announced that it will be a lifeguard-less summer at Morses Pond beach due to the many challenges of managing the facility like usual, town officials from the Recreation Department, Health Department and others groups are working to come up with a plan that might at least satisfy a good chunk of residents.

While details have yet to be ironed out, the town is exploring the possibility of carving the beachfront into a grid in which residents only can reserve spots. This would help the town manage numbers on the beach, which would be swim at your own risk in that section, as it has been on other sections of the pond for years. No frills will mean no grills or picnic tables, and a handful of park rangers will roam around to make sure people are complying with safety rules.

Separately, Wellesley Housing Authority Executive Director Sean Barnicle recently had to play the bad guy by informing Barton Road residents that they had to get rid of their kiddie pools, a serious liability for the town. But now he gets to play the good guy by informing residents that the Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund has splurged for 40 splash pads/sprinkler mats to help cool off public housing residents and others in need in a safe way.

Meanwhile, the town is trying to get its head around shifting state protocols related to pool use by camps and others during the reopening of Massachusetts. Earlier in the week it seemed clear that indoor pools were going to be off-limits for the foreseeable future, but later in the week Gov. Baker indicated indoor pool use would be allowed for camps, etc., if certain guidelines are followed (no touching during swimming lessons). Boston Sports Institute and other athletic facilities in town are itching to get going again when it’s safe to do so.