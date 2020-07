Wellesley Public Media has begun posting short video clips of World of Wellesley movers and shakers discussing why they got involved and about the significance of the organization, which founder Tere Tedesco says started out with a focus on the diversity in the arts.

World of Wellesley celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and describes its mission as being “dedicated to making Wellesley, MA a welcoming community where diversity is celebrated!”

