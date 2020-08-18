How to vote in Sept. 1 election for Wellesley BOS member and in State Primary

At our house, we have received the ballots for the September 1 State Primary election. Here’s what came in our mail:

We are still waiting for mail-in ballots for the September 1st Wellesley Board of Selectmen Special Election. Ballots for the State Primary and the Board of Selectmen Special Election arrive in separate mailings.

Wellesley Town Clerk KC Kato has so far received over 7k mail-in voting ballot requests. That’s a lot to process, especially at a time when the Town Clerk’s office can’t just call on a dozen volunteers to come to Town Hall and help get the job done. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, give it a few more days before calling or emailing the Town Clerk’s office.

You can track your Massachusetts State Primary ballot via Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s website. If you’ve tracked your State Primary ballot and have a pending status, that ballot will be mailed out by the end of this week.

If you receive a ballot in the mail but then decide that you would rather vote in person, you may do so. You just can’t do both.

Here is how to view your ballot for the State Primaries.

Ways to cast your ballot in Wellesley:

VOTE EARLY: In-person Early Voting will be available August 22-28 at the Tolles Parsons Center – Council on Aging at 500 Washington Street.

Sat., August 22 and Sun., August 23: 9am to 1pm

Mon., August 24 through Thur., August 27: 8am to 4:30pm

Fri,, August 28: 8am to noon

MAIL IN YOUR BALLOT VIA USPS

DROP YOUR BALLOT AT BOX OUTSIDE TOWN HALL: If you wish to vote by mail, but do not want your ballot to go into the U.S. mail, you may use the drop box in front of Town Hall.

Mail-in ballot requests may be filed at any time prior to the election, up until Aug. 26 for the September 1 Primary and Local Election and Oct. 28 for the Nov. 3 Presidential election. Here is a vote-by-mail application.

VOTE ABSENTEE: Residents, including college students, who are registered to vote in Wellesley but will be away during the 2020 elections should request an absentee ballot. Download the online absentee ballot application, fill it out and mail it to Town Clerk, Town of Wellesley, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482. Here is an absentee voting application.

Note: All mail-in ballots for the State Primary and the BOS Special Election must be returned by the close of the polls on September 1. In Wellesley, polls are open 7am – 8pm

VOTE IN PERSON AT THE POLLS

How to vote in person

The Wellesley polls will be open on September 1, 7am – 8pm, for in-person voting. Voters who are in line by 8pm will be allowed to vote. All school-based polling locations are moving for the 2020 elections.

The Board of Selectmen voted on August 4, 2020 to locate the polling locations at non-school sites.

There are no changes at the below precincts:

Precinct G will vote at the Wellesley Free Library at 530 Washington Street.

Precinct H will vote at the Tolles Parsons Center – Council on Aging at 500 Washington Street.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.