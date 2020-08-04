Wellesley Society of Artists reveals spring show award winners

The Wellesley Society of Artists’ Spring Show, usually held at the Wellesley Community Center, has been online since the middle of May and will run until Sept. 1.

The judges and public have spoken, and the award winners have been revealed.

The People’s Choice Award, based on 300+ votes cast by the public, goes to Maria Babb for Looking for a Prince.

The overall winners, judged by British artists Johnathan Barnard of the Chelsea Art Society and Ben Mowll, President of the Royal Society of Marine Artists, are the following:

1st place: Yvonne Unger, for Sphereration

2nd place: Fritz Kubitz, for Bicycle and Laundry

3rd place: Maria Babb, for Looking for a Prince

The very unofficial Swellesley Award, in support of all things writing and journalism, goes to Newton artist Anna Rejoyce‘s Vintage Typewriter.

In lieu of cash prizes to award winners, the Society is making a donation to the Wellesley Food Bank to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The Society thanks Lucy Davis of Market Next Communications of Wellesley for helping to make the online exhibition possible.