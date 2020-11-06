Wellesley’s top restaurants

We stopped in at B. Good in Wellesley Square to see how the healthy fast-food/fast-casual food chain was doing with their to-go orders. How would our bacon cheddar burger, buffalo cauliflower bites, and acai berry smoothie fare on the long journey from the Central Street restaurant to our kitchen lunch table?

Very well, as it turns out. The staff, masked up and working behind plexiglass, had our order ready for us within ten minutes of placing it. The brown paper bag was waiting for us, kept closed with a sticker labeled “sealed for your safety”, which serves as sort of a tamper-evident security system. It’s a signal to the customer that after the order was complete, no one came along and rifled though the bag checking to see if—even though the bag was clearly labeled “Deborah”—maybe, just maybe, it was actually their order.

The bacon cheddar burger, made with antibiotic-free beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, and B. Good’s special sauce, arrived home in excellent condition, hot and without bun sogginess. The taste and execution were excellent as well. A thin line of red ran through the middle of the juicy and flavorful burger, and the bacon was done with just the right amount of crispness.

The deep-fried cauliflower bites with blue cheese dressing served on the side didn’t fare as well. If you want them crispy, as they’re meant to be enjoyed, have them in-house. The fact is, anything that comes out of the fryolater is meant to be eaten immediately, not taken on a drive and exposed to the condensation that results from hanging around in a cardboard container. The acai berry smoothie made with strawberry, banana, almond milk, pineapple, chia, lemon was a light and fresh counterpoint to my filling meal.

Lots of B. Good’s food is sourced in New England, as their chalkboard brags. On the day I was there, the cheese came from Cabot Creamery in Cabot, Ver. and the bacon was from North Country Smokehouse in Claremont, NH.

Other offerings include veggie burgers; chicken sandwiches and wraps; grain bowls; salads; avocado toast; eggplant meatballs; shakes; and a kids menu.

RESTAURANT: B. Good

LOCATION: 102 Central St., Wellesley

PHONE: 781-772-1804

HOURS: Mon. – Sat., 11am – 8:30pm; Sun., 11am – 7:30pm

Wellesley’s top restaurants

Here’s a list of Wellesley’s top restaurants, along with our musings of the food scene here in town.