Pinnacle Residential Properties: holiday traditions

Elaine Bannigan, co-owner of Pinnacle Residential Properties, writes about her favorite holiday tradition.

During this 2020 holiday season characterized by quiet celebrations and few gatherings, it will be the first time in 17 years in which Pinnacle has not held a holiday party for those who work there in order to thank them for their contributions and their loyalty. Most years on those occasions I pass out my favorite collected quotes and we take turns reading them aloud. I also ask my adult children and especially my granddaughters to do the same on Christmas Eve when they come to visit. It’s one of my favorite traditions. With no holiday party and no family visits this year, I’m sharing some of them with you.

“Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“I’ve not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that don’t work” – Thomas Edison

“I have missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I have been trusted to take the game-winning shot and I missed. I’ve failed over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed. – Michael Jordan

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” – Bill Gates

“The harder I work, the luckier I get” – attributed to both Lou Holtz and Gary Player

We at Pinnacle wish all of you and yours a peaceful, safe and joyful holiday season and every blessing (especially good health) in 2021.





“Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” — John Wooden

“I’m not a product of my circumstances. I am, however, a product of my decisions.” – Steven Covey

“You see things that are and say, “Why?” But I dream things that never were and say, “Why not?” – George Bernard Shaw

“When I was 5 years old, my mother told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down ‘happy’. They told me I didn’t understand the assignment. I told them they didn’t understand life.” – John Lennon

“Courage is the resistance to fear, the mastery of fear – not the absence of fear” – Samuel Clemens

“No legacy is so rich as honesty.” William Shakespeare

“There is never a wrong time to do the right thing” – Anonymous

“Blessed are those who can give without remembering and take without forgetting”- Anonymous (my favorite)

“Life isn’t about getting and having. It’s about giving and being.” – Kevin Kruse

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” – Norman MacEwan

“You will find as you look back upon your life that the moments when you have really lived are the moments when you have done things in the spirit of love.” – Henry Drummond