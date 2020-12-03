Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club—’Home for the Holidays’ fundraiser

Never underestimate the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club.

Nothing—including pandemic—can stop the powerhouse members of this fundraising organization when it comes to maintaining their commitment to charitable giving. That determination is what leads the club to award tens of thousands of dollars per year in the form of grants to local charitable organizations and scholarships to college-bound students, even during these unprecedented times.

Here’s how the WHJWC is doing it with their “Wellesley Home for the Holidays” campaign.

Luminary Night

The WHJWC on Fri., Dec. 11th (rain date Sun., Dec. 13th) will rekindle a beloved, non-religious, winter tradition to brighten up the town. On Luminary Night, residents and local businesses are encouraged to line their front walks and driveways with the soft glow of candle-lit lanterns, a unifying site that can be safely enjoyed from a distance. The pre-packaged kits of 10 luminaries will be available for purchase via the WHJWC website at www.whjwc.org. New this year, a reusable tote bag will complement each kit. Kits with totes are $30, with the option of purchasing additional kits of 10 luminaries for $20.

Wellesley At Home cookbook

The WHJWC has put together a limited edition Wellesley at Home cookbook, unlocking access to cherished recipes from notables in the local food scene such as beloved and award-winning chef Ming Tsai; Boston influencer Jackie Hempel; and current and former WHJWC members. The perfect gift for teachers, friends, and family, the Wellesley at Home cookbook is available now for purchase for $35 on the WHJWC website, along with your Luminary kits.

Federal Realty has made space available in Linden Square (next to Sweetgreen) to help the WHJWC facilitate socially distanced, in-person order pick ups. Local delivery is also available.