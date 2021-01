In light of recent attack on the U.S. Capitol and continued stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wellesley Health Department is hosting an online chat via Zoom with its social workers, who will be there to listen and share tips for self-care. The event, which could become a regular thing if there’s interest, takes place on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 1-2 p.m.

To register, please email your name and phone number to Senior Community Social Worker Joyce Saret at [email protected]