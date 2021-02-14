Wellesley Service League’s Centennial Youth Service Award app deadline is 3/31/21

The Wellesley Service League (WSL), a non-profit service organization with a mission to serve the needs of the Wellesley community, is accepting applications for its annual Centennial Youth Service Award.

Applicants should live in Wellesley or attend Wellesley High School; expect to complete their senior year in high school in spring 2021; and have demonstrated unusual dedication and selflessness in a volunteer capacity. Ideally, this volunteer service will have been performed in the local community.

Recipients will each receive a $1,500 award from Wellesley Service League, and their names will be engraved on a permanent plaque that hangs in the Wellesley Community Center.

Access the Wellesley Youth Service Award application here.

Email the completed application and any questions to: Kimberley Moldaver-Carr, immediate past president, Wellesley Service League, at [email protected].

The application deadline for the Centennial Youth Service Award is March 31, 2021. Please note that children of active WSL members or those of WSL executive board members are ineligible to apply.

More on the Wellesley Service League

The Wellesley Service League (WSL) has presented the annual Centennial Youth Service Award for 36 years. The mission of the WSL is to recognize outstanding volunteer service among our youth and encourage the spirit of volunteerism within the community.

Find more information here about the Wellesley Service League‘s community partnerships; how to join; and the history of 90+ year-old service organization.