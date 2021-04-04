New MBTA commuter rail schedule spreads out

The MBTA, which has reduced services across commuter rail and other modes of transportation during the pandemic, introduces a new schedule on April 5 that includes more regular trips throughout the day that stop at Wellesley’s three stations. Feeling flush with hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds, the T has begun restoring services across its bus, subway and commuter lines.

The T is going lighter on train frequency during traditional rush hour periods in the morning and late afternoon in light of changed commuter patterns, and introducing roughly hourly trips throughout the day. You’ll still have a few choices during rush hours, however.

The commuter rail remains fairly useless for those looking to attend events in Boston at night, especially on weekends, when the last trains from Boston leave at 9pm.