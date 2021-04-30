Wellesley Business Buzz: MiniLuxe makeover; rock on in Wellesley Square; wellness in Linden Square; MassBay virtual Open House

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

MiniLuxe makeover

The plastic sheets covering the MiniLuxe nails/waxing/beauty salon in Wellesley Square triggered messages to us that another empty storefront had appeared in town. And while that might look to be true, MiniLuxe tells us that they’re actually just undergoing renovations at 96 Central St. The business plans to reopen on May 5, and they’re still accepting appointments.

Music in Wellesley Square Join Jadon & Emi / Screaming Sushi at The Central Street Music Series, presented by Wellesley Rocks, in Central Park (near the Wellesley Square post office), noon-2pm Get limber with StretchLab and Club Pilates Join StretchLab Wellesley for Stretch Saturday for a 15 minute, one-on-one complimentary assisted stretch in the Linden Courtyard. DATE: Saturday May 1

TIME: 11am-2pm.

TEXT OR CALL: 339-217-0217 for more info Free mat classes at Club Pilates Wellesley:

All mats and equipment provided.

Limited availability. Open to members and non-members. Open to all levels.

DATE: Saturday, May 1

TIME: 9am-9:50 & 10am-10:50

LOCATION: Linden Courtyard

TEXT OR CALL: 339-217-0172

MassBay Open House MassBay Community College will hold its annual Spring Open House virtually on Saturday, May 1, 9am – noon. President David Podell along with faculty, staff, students, and alumni will greet prospective students and their families, remotely. Prospective students, from the comfort of their homes, can learn about MassBay's 70 degree and certificate programs, transfer opportunities after MassBay, free resources available at the college, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes. Prospective students will also be able to apply for admission during the Open House. MassBay will have current students, alumni, and staff available, to live chat and answer any questions visitors might have. *Prospective students must RSVP at www.MassBay.edu/OpenHouse or call the Office of Admissions at 781-239-2500. Once a prospective student has registered, they will receive day-of instructions on how to join the Open House.