Wellesley Police log: Dangerous driving on Rte. 9; fake sheriff’s dept. ID; shed fire

Wellesley, MA police log for the week of April 12-18:

Arrests

On April 12, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of an erratic operator traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was described as a black Ford Edge. Officer Pino queried the vehicle registration which came back to a red Kia. The reporting party notified the Emergency Communications Center that the vehicle had parked at a business on Worcester Street. Officers spoke with an employee at the business and asked who was operating the vehicle. The vehicle operator was identified. A query of his information showed there were 6 warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court. He will also be charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Attaching Plates, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

On April 15, 2021 at 12:40 a.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched to Cedar Street for a report of a disabled motor vehicle. Upon arrival he observed a vehicle parked partially on the roadway and partially on the sidewalk with a male and female party outside of the vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle had been involved in single car motor vehicle crash and had struck a utility pole. The male party was unsteady on his feet, smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He was unable to successfully complete reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and held on $250 bail.

On April 15, 2021 at 1:10 a.m. Officer Wagner was dispatched to a residence on Cedar Street for a report of a suspicious male party that was in their back yard. The male party was hiding behind some bushes and stated that he was with the man arrested in the crash incident and was hiding because he didn’t want to get arrested. This man too was taken into custody for Trespassing. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $100 bail.

Incidents

On April 12, 2021 at 4:45 a.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched Worcester Street for a report of a shed fire. The Wellesley Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Officer Knapp spoke with the homeowner who indicated there wasn’t anything in the shed that would have started the fire. There was damage to a shed and fence on a neighbor’s property and damage to siding of a garage on another neighbor’s property as a result of the fire.

Earlier Worcester St. shed fire has been knocked down. No extension to nearby structures. pic.twitter.com/dPTNMtAq1y — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) April 12, 2021

On April 12, 2021 at 3:09 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male party regarding an Amazon business using his address at the business address. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On April 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi stopped a vehicle for speeding on Kingsbury Street. The male driver presented an ID from the Sheriff’s Department. Officer DeBernardi was aware that this male party was not employed by the Sheriff’s Department. Officer DeBernardi suspected the identification was fraudulent and asked the male party if it was issued by the Sheriff’s Department or if he had made it himself. The male party indicated that it was issued by the Sheriff’s Department. A call was made to the Sheriff’s Department and it was confirmed that the identification was not issued by the Sheriff’s Department. On April 15, 2021 Officer DeBernardi responded to the male party’s residence in Natick and took possession of the fraudulent identification. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Uttering a False Document and Unauthorized Making or Possession of a Badge.

On April 15, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to the Woodlawn Cemetery for a report of a male party being run over by a backhoe. Upon arrival it was determined that his foot was run over by the backhoe tire and he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On April 15, 2021 at 3:12 p.m. Officer Collins spoke with a male party regarding fraudulent bank account being opened with his personal information. The male party has contacted the banks and closed the accounts and flagged his credit. He has not suffered any financial loss. There are no suspects.

On April 17, 2021 at 4:21 Officer Harris was dispatched to the area of Linden Street for a report of a male party that had attempted to gain access to the home through the front door. Officers checked the area and did not locate a male party fitting the description provided by the reporting party. The male party had taken a photograph that showed the unknown male party’s clothing. Lt. Renzella had observed a male party he is familiar with in the area with clothing that matched the clothing in the photo the reporting party took. Officer Harris went to the male party’s residence and spoke with him. He denied attempting to gain access to anyone’s home, but did indicate he had been walking in the area.

On April 18, 2021 at 2:07 a.m. Officer Gaffney stopped a motor vehicle for traveling 93 mph on Worcester Street which is a 50 mph zone. Officer Gaffney spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. The male party stated he did not have a driver’s license, but had a learner’s permit. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Speeding.

On April 18, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a male reporting party who stated some items had been stolen from a safe in his house. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.