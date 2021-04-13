Wellesley’s Lee Delaney, CEO of BJ’s Wholesale, passes away at age 49

Lee Delaney, a Wellesley resident who served as president and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club, died unexpectedly last week at the age of 49. He suffered a medical emergency while on a run.

While Mr. Delaney is remembered as a successful businessman, his formal obituary stressed his well-rounded life: “Lee was an absolute original for those who had the chance to share their lives with him. His compassion, generosity and love for the people in his life were always paired with his special knack for ensuring that happiness, excitement and fun were ever-present when spending time together. He was many things to many people: giving.a tour de force as a leader of industry, a deep intellectual, a friend with an exquisite wit and sense of humor, but most importantly he was a wonderful son, loving husband, and an awesome Dad.”

He is survived by his wife, Robin, and sons Max and Zachary.

Mr. Delaney’s employer, BJ’s, issued a statement from Christopher Baldwin, executive chairman of the Board of Directors: “We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney. Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community. We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his family, especially his wife and two children. We will honor his legacy and remember the extraordinary impact he had on so many. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.” Delaney joined BJ’s in 2016 as executive vice president, chief growth officer, and was promoted to president in 2019.

A remembrance of Lee’s life for friends and colleagues will be announced at a later date.

We share our condolences with family and friends.