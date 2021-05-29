Wellesley Business Buzz: B. Good B. Gone; Call and Haul can take it all; local hired as mortgage loan officer

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:

B. Good closed in Wellesley Square

B. Good, the restaurant chain that boasts of healthy offerings from salads to smoothies to burgers, is closing its Wellesley Square location next to the fire station after 4-plus years in the spot. Previously, it was home to Boloco.

You’d think maybe 4 years in town might warrant a fond farewell to customers. Rather, a standard-issue corporate notice on the doors of the restaurant invite you to visit other local B. Good sites or order online.

The Central Plaza stretch is emblematic of the empty storefront dilemma in the Square, as it now has about as many empty spaces as occupied ones. The Gap cleared out earlier this year at the other end of the plaza. Let’s hope it won’t be long before newcomers arrive.

Call and Haul can take it all

If during the past year (or even the past decade) you somehow accumulated a lot of stuff that now just has to go, Call and Haul, a Wellesley-based service owned and operated by Wellesley resident John O’Toole is ready to help. Besides clean-outs, Cal and Haul takes care of recycling/junk removal; deliveries and moving; and pickups. The company provides free estimates. From there, the company will remove, recycle, deliver, or pick up your items in a “contact-free” environment and as safely and efficiently as possible. As part of their internal quality control program, workers always wipe down surrounding surfaces and sweep and/or vacuum the immediate work area when the job is completed. Payment is not accepted until after a walk-though with the client.

Call and Haul’s route 9 location (near Great Wok) is a jumping-off point for the service. They cover dozens of Massachusetts towns, cleaning out, picking up, and delivering to your home, second homes, your kid’s apartment, your preferred charity, your off-site storage space, and more.

Washington Trust Mortgage announces local hire

The Washington Trust Mortgage has announced that Roger Lack of Wellesley has been hired as a mortgage loan officer at the company’s Walnut Street office. Lack joins the firm with more than 8 years of experience as a licensed loan officer, and more than 30 years total in sales. Most recently, he was an executive mortgage banker at William Raveis Real Estate.

For several years, Lack has been a regular volunteer for Rebuilding Together ® Boston, working on projects to renovate and revitalize the homes of residents who are unable to afford necessary repairs and upkeep.