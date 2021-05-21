Wellesley Business Buzz: Hedi’s Furniture coming; Linden & Wellesley Square sidewalk sales; Local beer update; Bountiful will make a trip to you

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Hedi’s Furniture business coming

We don’t have many details beyond this, but a business called Hedi’s Furniture is readying to occupy 572 Washington St., the former home of J.Todd Gallery in Wellesley.

The business has begun seeking showroom design consultants and sales reps, and refers to the business as having strong interior design roots.

Linden Square doings

SHOP: Linden Square will hold its annual Sidewalk Sale on Thurs., May 20 – Sun., May 23. Loads of merchants will have their goods out all day, and some sale items will be discounted up to 70%. Don’t miss the discounts at this fun yearly event. Here’s the list of participating stores.

DONATE: With many families in need of basic necessities, it is more important than ever to open your hearts and donate to Welcome Home, a local home goods pantry. Welcome Home provides families experiencing hardship with basic household items so they can live with dignity.

DATE: through Sun., May 23rd

DROP-OFF LOCATION: PoppinIn, LindenSquare

NEEDED: New or like-new household items such as glassware, bakeware, towels/sheets, pots/pans, small appliances

QUESTIONS: [email protected] or 617-454-4795

Wellesley Square Sidewalk Saturday

Wellesley Square Merchants will hold their monthly Sidewalk Saturday event on May 22. Central Street will be closed 10am – 5pm. from Grove Street to CVS, creating a pedestrian-friendly, family-fun event. Live music will be part of the fun in front of CVS and further down the street in Central Park (near the Wellesley Square post office). Here’s a list of some of the merchants who plan to be outside.

Additional dates for Wellesley Square Sidewalk Saturdays are: June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18.

Wellesley beer update

We have an update from Wellesley resident and brewer Chris Mirick, whose gluten-free beer we wrote about in October (“Wellesley homebrewer: Don’t fear this gluten-free beer”).

His Ankleknocker Gluten Free Pale Ale has been launched commercially, and Ankleknocker is going to be a line of gluten free beers from Zelus Beer Co. in Medfield. Sherborn Wine & Spirits has begun carrying Ankleknocker, and other stores in the area should have it soon as well, Mirick says.

“We’re working on a summer ale next, as well as some other ideas. With the weather turning warmer and people wanting to get together and socialize as we come out of this long dark period, I’m excited to have a great gluten-free option out there!” he writes.

Bountiful will make a trip to you

Bountiful, the latest meal delivery service to include Wellesley on its roster of towns served, is ready, willing, and able to save residents time and energy on cooking dinner. The company prides itself on sourcing ingredients locally, providing reliably delicious dinner options, and offering an exciting and diverse rotation of menu items.

On their plates right now: shrimp tossed in panko and coconut then deep fried, served with grilled pineapple salad and a sweet and sour mai ploy dipping sauce; chickpea tikka masala slow roasted in a stew of fresh roma tomatoes and curry spice, mixed with roasted veggies and spooned over rice; watermelon and cucumber gazpacho; and more.