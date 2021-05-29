Wellesley COVID-19 update: 75% of 30-49-year-olds now fully vaxxed

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 54% this past week, according to weekly data released by the state. The data is murkier than in past weeks because 12-15-year-olds have started to get vaccinated, and because fewer than 30 had been fully vaxxed in Wellesley at the time the data was released, it has been suppressed to protect privacy.

Wellesley has more than 16,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now has surpassed 3.5 million fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 66% of its population with at least 1 dose. Significant increases were seen among the 30-49 age group, with those fully vaccinated increasing from 69% to 75% over the past week, while 39% of those in the 16-19 age category in Wellesley are now vaccinated, up from 33% the week before. The percentage of older residents fully vaccinated has started to stagnate, with just a handful of those 65-plus becoming fully vaccinated over the past week.

During the Board of Health meeting on Monday, it was reported that neither the town nor Wellesley Public Schools system had any new COVID cases during the past week. WPS Head of Nursing Linda Corridan said this was the second straight week for the schools without a positive case. More than 400 students received vaccines at a clinic at Wellesley High School this week, and will return for a second dose in mid-June.