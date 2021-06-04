Wellesley COVID-19 update: Vaccine percentages edge up

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached almost 56% this past week, according to weekly data released by the state. The data is murkier than in past weeks because 12-15-year-olds have started to get vaccinated, and because fewer than 30 had been fully vaxxed in Wellesley at the time the data was released, it has been suppressed to protect privacy.

Wellesley has more than 16,600 residents fully vaccinated, and the state now has about 3.7 million people fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 68% of its population with at least 1 dose. The biggest increases at this point are among younger age groups given the head start older residents had. The percentage of 16-19-year-olds fully vaccinated increased from 39% to 43% and the percentage of 20-29-year-olds rose from 43% to 46%.

New COVID-19 cases in Wellesley remain rare.