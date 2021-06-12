Wellesley Rotary Club adds new members to its ranks

The Wellesley Rotary Club, part of a worldwide service association of business and professional leaders, has inducted 4 new members into the club: Gary Arthur, founder of Village Table; Jim Grimm, a real estate agent at Pinnacle Residential Properties; Dede Long, also a real estate agent at Pinnacle; and financial advisor Pat Hayden.

Here’s a little bit about the club’s new movers and shakers:



Gary Arthur

Originally from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies Gary immigrated to NYC as a young man in the early 1970s. Culturally of North African and South-East Asian (Indian) heritage Gary’s love for people, community, and food fostered a lifetime in the hospitality industry as a chef and food service director. Mandarin Oriental Hotels, Ritz Carlton Hotels, Stanford University, MIT, and others have benefitted from his passion and skills. Gary moved to Wellesley 3 years ago and calls the College Heights community his home.

Gary serves his community as a Town Meeting Member, Worship Deacon at Wellesley Village Church, Founder of Village Table, and all-around social justice influencer. Father of five, family takes second place to God and God alone. Married to Carmen Suen of Hong Kong, along with WHS senior Genghis, and rising middle schooler Rohan, this family lives a fully engaged life. Spare time is spent influencing on social media, golfing when an inexpensive round can be found, and collecting Japanese

woodblock prints.

Jim Grimm

Jim was born and raised in the Greater Boston area. He graduated from Bryant University with a BSBA. He has been a Wellesley resident for 30+ years. Jim’s occupational career spans 30+ years in professional sales in high tech. Most recently he has been employed as Wellesley real estate agent with his wife Mary Beth at Pinnacle Residential Properties. Jim and Mary Beth have three grown children; AJ, Ryan, and Meagan. Their two beloved Labs, Colby and Phoebe, round out their family.

Jim’s community activities have included: Wellesley Youth Hockey as a coach; Director of Coaching and Board of Directors, Friends of Wellesley High School Hockey; Greater Boston Youth Hockey League as a Wellesley Representative and a member of the Board of Directors. Jim is also a volunteer for the Mass Bay CC Pathways to Success Business Mentoring Program, which helps first-generation students achieve lasting success in college and beyond.

Delyn Long (Dede)

Dede joined Pinnacle after more than 25 years of global marketing and sales leadership in the life sciences field. She is an extremely talented and accomplished professional who has been the recipient of prestigious awards. Her incredible skills, exceptional intelligence and amazing attention to detail make her a great fit for Rotary.

Originally from Adairsville, Georgia, Dede and her family permanently settled in Wellesley over 5 years ago. Dede has developed a special love for the area as her daughter, Sydney, has thrived in the local school system, and she is always glad to lend a hand to meaningful organizations such as the METCO program and the Girl Scouts. Giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to her family, especially those with an emphasis on mentoring children, is a top priority for her.

Dede is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and attended The University of Chicago Executive Education program with an emphasis in Global Marketing. Her hobbies include cooking, decorating, and antiquing, as well as spending time in Maine with her family.

Patrick Hayden

Patrick and family moved to Wellesley in 2005 and raised two children through the Wellesley school system. Patrick is a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, and is also very active in the Wellesley Merchants Association as well as WellesleyRocks.com a local musician’s network. Patrick is an avid skier and sailor, and enjoys activities with his children as well as walking his mini golden doodle Riley at Morse’s pond.