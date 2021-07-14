Wellesley Select Board office hours,

Wellesley Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza will host office hours on Thursday, July 15, 12:30pm-2pm in the Juliani Room at Town Hall. Residents may also speak with Lanza via Zoom.

Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, or other issues.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance via at [email protected]

Please indicate if you would like an in-person appointment or a Zoom appointment. You will receive a response confirming your appointment time and the Zoom link if required.

Residents may also drop-in. Please note: if you are not vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask when inside Town Hall.