Julie Fund’s outdoor Yoga Strong fundraiser coming to Wellesley in September

The Julie Fund for Women’s Cancers, a charitable organization that raises money to support women’s cancer education, research, and patients, is holding a major fundraiser in Wellesley dubbed Yoga Strong.

The event, aimed at building strong minds and bodies, will take place on Sept. 19 from 10am-noon at the Warren multipurpose field adjacent to the tennis courts on Rt. 16. The Julie Fund has held such events at stores and studios, but hasn’t held a community-wide event, which in this case could accommodate as many as 500 participants. Look for local yogis such as Georgia Janos, Rebekah LaCava, and Braxton Rose, along with members of the Wellesley Police Department, to be among those taking part on Sept. 19.

A $50 donation is suggested for participating families, and $25 for individuals.

The Julie Fund was started in 2004 by Julie McAvinn, a Wellesley woman who died from ovarian cancer, and the organization has continued on through the work of her husband Peter and others. The Julie Fund says it is the largest contributor to ovarian cancer research at Mass General Hospital.