Grove Street detours in Wellesley this week

Detours will be in place on Grove Street through Tuesday night, Sept. 28 due to work on the reconstruction project, according to the Town of Wellesley.

Crews will be milling the roadway between Spring Street and the Needham Town line. Work will take place overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Police details will be on-site to direct traffic through the work zone. Access to Grove Street will be limited.

The Grove Street Reconstruction project started in July and includes safety improvements to the Dover Road intersection and other upgrades. Periodic updates about this project are posted on the Department of Public Works webpages.

Questions about the project can be directed to the DPW Engineering Division at 781-235-7600.