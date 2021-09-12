The Langham, Boston—14 miles from Wellesley to your perfect getaway

SPONSORED CONTENT: We stopped in to tour The Langham, Boston, and after two years of renovations the changes are nothing short of jaw dropping. From top-to-bottom the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston building, approaching its 100th birthday, leads the way in casual grace, American style, and European elegance. Located in the heart of the city, The Langham is your first stop for a weekend of luxury, and the New Langham, New Experience Package is the way to get it done in style.

The accommodations don’t feel like “rooms”—they feel like you’ve discovered the perfect spot for your own pied-à-terre. Book one of The Langham’s multi-level loft suites. We know you love the kids, but after a full day exploring Boston, there’s something to be said for a little family distance. Picture this: You’re upstairs in the spacious second-floor master bedroom, relaxing on the king-sized bed, a full-sized, luxurious bath mere steps away. The kids are downstairs enjoying the 65” LED HD-television. There’s even a first-floor powder room, so no pounding up to the loft to use your bathroom. With amenities like this, it’s possible you could achieve an uninterrupted hour of me-time. Oh, and of course there’s a TV up in the loft for the adults.

When dinner time rolls around, there’s no need to start family arguments by trying to build consensus. The Fed, located at street level, is the spot. With its sophisticated atmosphere, The Fed feels like a special night out, yet the vibe is relaxed and welcoming. On The Fed’s menu expect classic bar snacks and shareable dishes for all such as a customizable seafood tower with oysters, lobsters, prawns, shrimp, and scallops; a charcuterie board; classic burgers; and more. Don’t skip dessert—the Boston Cream Pie is not to be missed. Inspired cocktails and craft beers are available for the adults, of course. In addition to the cozy indoor seating, there’s a bustling sidewalk terrace scene.

All this is only 14 miles from Wellesley making The Langham your perfect, private Boston “getaway spot.”

250 Franklin Street Boston, MA 02110

617-451-1900

[email protected]