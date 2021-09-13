Wellesley’s fall filling up: Wonderful weekend, Bates Pumpkin Fair, Turkey Trot 2021

Wellesley’s fall activities schedule is filling up fast as organizers look to return to traditions:

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend

Bates Pumpkin Fair

The Bates Elementary School’s 50th anniversary Pumpkin Fair is slated for Oct. 16 from 2-6pm at the school.

Bouncy houses, games, the haunted house, and more will be among the fun activities.

Volunteers are needed.

Wellesley Turkey Trot

The 2021 Wellesley Turkey Trot is planned to be an in-person event this Thanksgiving morning and registration is now open.