Wellesley’s Boston Marathon runners

Here’s the list from the Boston Athletic Association for official Wellesley runners of the in-person Boston Marathon, slated for Monday, Oct. 11. Some qualified based on speed, some for committing to raise money for charities.

Where we know a Wellesley runner’s charity, we’ve linked to their fundraising page below (some may require login). Feel free to message us to add yours: [email protected]

Bib # Name F/M 17421 Antonelli, David M 11721 Brannelly, Jill F 19032 Burch, Kathleen F 16307 Bussema, Lillian F 18960 Candeias, David M 3616 Carroll, James M 17144 Conklin, Katharine F 12407 Coogan, Kristen F 16161 Daley, Heather F 17344 Day, Courtney F 17343 Day, Michelle F 19125 De Peyster, Julia F 3484 Dravenstott, Richard M 18672 Dziama, Laura F 3559 Foley, Brian M 8283 Foraste, Stephen M 6185 Garni, Heather F 16666 Guenette, Matthew M 2806 Haggerty, Sean M 18350 Harding, Jennifer F 18824 Hardman, Michael M 16310 Hickman, Dani F 6370 Huang, Yimei F 4664 Isberg, Pete M 16183 Juliano, Philip M 14860 Keenan, Karen F 16226 Keene, Eliza F 18830 Kelleher, Jennifer F 17213 King, Kevin M 17724 Lahive, Thomas M 17451 Leboreiro Hernandez, Mariadelas F 18806 Macinnes, Erica F 18323 Mahoney, Ward F 16210 Majernik, Emma F 16829 Marcoux, Diane F 16430 Marimow, Mona F 17603 Mark, Jenna F 825 Martin, James M 17340 Masiiwa, Graham M 14777 Maul, Kate F 17611 Mccormack, Conor M 13545 Mcnally, Lawrence M 17582 Meagher, Kevin M 18320 Miwa, Julia F 10469 Mix, Susan F 18319 Moore, Julie F 19156 Muckle, John M 19176 Musikavanhu, Betserai M 18221 Myerson, Andrew M 15810 O’Donnell, Mj F 16992 Phillips, Avery F 17612 Sargent, George M 17784 Smith, Ashley F 17233 Smith, Michael M 16854 Specht, Katherine F 19383 Sweeting, Elizabeth F 16765 Udeshi, Kunal M 19340 Undheim, Trond M