Wellesley’s Boston Marathon runners

Here’s the list from the Boston Athletic Association for official Wellesley runners of the in-person Boston Marathon, slated for Monday, Oct. 11. Some qualified based on speed, some for committing to raise money for charities.

Where we know a Wellesley runner’s charity, we’ve linked to their fundraising page below (some may require login). Feel free to message us to add yours: [email protected]

Bib # Name F/M
17421 Antonelli, David M
11721 Brannelly, Jill F
19032 Burch, Kathleen F
16307 Bussema, Lillian F
18960 Candeias, David M
3616 Carroll, James M
17144 Conklin, Katharine F
12407 Coogan, Kristen F
16161 Daley, Heather F
17344 Day, Courtney F
17343 Day, Michelle F
19125 De Peyster, Julia F
3484 Dravenstott, Richard M
18672 Dziama, Laura F
3559 Foley, Brian M
8283 Foraste, Stephen M
6185 Garni, Heather F
16666 Guenette, Matthew M
2806 Haggerty, Sean M
18350 Harding, Jennifer F
18824 Hardman, Michael M
16310 Hickman, Dani F
6370 Huang, Yimei F
4664 Isberg, Pete M
16183 Juliano, Philip M
14860 Keenan, Karen F
16226 Keene, Eliza F
18830 Kelleher, Jennifer F
17213 King, Kevin M
17724 Lahive, Thomas M
17451 Leboreiro Hernandez, Mariadelas F
18806 Macinnes, Erica F
18323 Mahoney, Ward F
16210 Majernik, Emma F
16829 Marcoux, Diane F
16430 Marimow, Mona F
17603 Mark, Jenna F
825 Martin, James M
17340 Masiiwa, Graham M
14777 Maul, Kate F
17611 Mccormack, Conor M
13545 Mcnally, Lawrence M
17582 Meagher, Kevin M
18320 Miwa, Julia F
10469 Mix, Susan F
18319 Moore, Julie F
19156 Muckle, John M
19176 Musikavanhu, Betserai M
18221 Myerson, Andrew M
15810 O’Donnell, Mj F
16992 Phillips, Avery F
17612 Sargent, George M
17784 Smith, Ashley F
17233 Smith, Michael M
16854 Specht, Katherine F
19383 Sweeting, Elizabeth F
16765 Udeshi, Kunal M
19340 Undheim, Trond M

boston marathon wellesley 2019.
2019 Boston Marathon runners sprint past Wellesley Town Hall on their way to the Copley Square finish line.
