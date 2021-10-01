Wellesley’s Boston Marathon runners

Here’s the list from the Boston Athletic Association for official Wellesley runners of the in-person Boston Marathon, slated for Monday, Oct. 11. Some qualified based on speed, some for committing to raise money for charities.
Where we know a Wellesley runner’s charity, we’ve linked to their fundraising page below (some may require login). Feel free to message us to add yours: [email protected]
|Bib #
|Name
|F/M
|17421
|Antonelli, David
|M
|11721
|Brannelly, Jill
|F
|19032
|Burch, Kathleen
|F
|16307
|Bussema, Lillian
|F
|18960
|Candeias, David
|M
|3616
|Carroll, James
|M
|17144
|Conklin, Katharine
|F
|12407
|Coogan, Kristen
|F
|16161
|Daley, Heather
|F
|17344
|Day, Courtney
|F
|17343
|Day, Michelle
|F
|19125
|De Peyster, Julia
|F
|3484
|Dravenstott, Richard
|M
|18672
|Dziama, Laura
|F
|3559
|Foley, Brian
|M
|8283
|Foraste, Stephen
|M
|6185
|Garni, Heather
|F
|16666
|Guenette, Matthew
|M
|2806
|Haggerty, Sean
|M
|18350
|Harding, Jennifer
|F
|18824
|Hardman, Michael
|M
|16310
|Hickman, Dani
|F
|6370
|Huang, Yimei
|F
|4664
|Isberg, Pete
|M
|16183
|Juliano, Philip
|M
|14860
|Keenan, Karen
|F
|16226
|Keene, Eliza
|F
|18830
|Kelleher, Jennifer
|F
|17213
|King, Kevin
|M
|17724
|Lahive, Thomas
|M
|17451
|Leboreiro Hernandez, Mariadelas
|F
|18806
|Macinnes, Erica
|F
|18323
|Mahoney, Ward
|F
|16210
|Majernik, Emma
|F
|16829
|Marcoux, Diane
|F
|16430
|Marimow, Mona
|F
|17603
|Mark, Jenna
|F
|825
|Martin, James
|M
|17340
|Masiiwa, Graham
|M
|14777
|Maul, Kate
|F
|17611
|Mccormack, Conor
|M
|13545
|Mcnally, Lawrence
|M
|17582
|Meagher, Kevin
|M
|18320
|Miwa, Julia
|F
|10469
|Mix, Susan
|F
|18319
|Moore, Julie
|F
|19156
|Muckle, John
|M
|19176
|Musikavanhu, Betserai
|M
|18221
|Myerson, Andrew
|M
|15810
|O’Donnell, Mj
|F
|16992
|Phillips, Avery
|F
|17612
|Sargent, George
|M
|17784
|Smith, Ashley
|F
|17233
|Smith, Michael
|M
|16854
|Specht, Katherine
|F
|19383
|Sweeting, Elizabeth
|F
|16765
|Udeshi, Kunal
|M
|19340
|Undheim, Trond
|M
