COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held for Wellesley Public Schools students ages 5-11

Wellesley Public Schools has announced it is partnering with a local pharmacy to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11 on Nov. 16 and 17 at Sprague Elementary School. Students can receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 from 3:30-6:30PM and Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 2-6PM.

Second clinic dates for December will be announced soon.

All students will be vaccinated free of charge regardless of insurance coverage. If insured, enter insurance information in the online registration. Once registered online, there is no need to bring an insurance card to the clinic.

Consult with your child’s primary care physician if you have any questions or concerns specific to your child receiving the vaccine. Learn more from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.